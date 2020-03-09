Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,870 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 8.93% of New York Community Bancorp worth $501,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.76 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

