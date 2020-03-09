Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905,345 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.67% of Anthem worth $516,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $282.19 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

