Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,220,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,890,550 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.4% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Dominion Energy worth $763,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,474,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,077,000 after purchasing an additional 639,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

