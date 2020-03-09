Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 12,484,094 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,484,094 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.33% of Oracle worth $555,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $253,542,000 after buying an additional 803,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

