Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 12,500,078 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,881,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,500,078 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $507,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in American International Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in American International Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

NYSE:AIG opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

