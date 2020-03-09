Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 2,976,570 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,976,570 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.38% of The GEO Group worth $88,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,496 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 777.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 91,448 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

