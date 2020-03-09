Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 3,461,628 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,610,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,461,628 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $122,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,060,000 after buying an additional 641,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after purchasing an additional 262,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,109,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,258,000 after purchasing an additional 264,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,652,000 after purchasing an additional 325,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

