Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 3,920,150 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,605,749 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,920,150 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.19% of Exelon worth $529,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

