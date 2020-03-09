Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 8,347,506 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,061,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,347,506 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $534,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

