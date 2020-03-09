Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 9,471,817 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471,817 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $90,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $68,895,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $18,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $18,847,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $18,024,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $12,863,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.