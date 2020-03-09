Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €68.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.15 ($87.38).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €57.22 ($66.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a one year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

