BBX Capital (BBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect BBX Capital to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

BBX opened at $2.99 on Monday. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

