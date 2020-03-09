BBX Capital (BBXTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

BBXTB stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

