Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

NYSE BF.A opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.73. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 25.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

