Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Shares of BBY opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.