BidaskClub Downgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Hold

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $350.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

