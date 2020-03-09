BidaskClub Downgrades Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Strong Sell

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.