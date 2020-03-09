BidaskClub Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to Buy

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of AOBC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,245,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

