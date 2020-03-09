BidaskClub Downgrades Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) to Hold

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MINI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $17,898,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $34,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $11,088,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

