BidaskClub Downgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Sell

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $30.28 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $295.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $72.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.