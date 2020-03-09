BidaskClub Downgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Hold

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

