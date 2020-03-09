BidaskClub Downgrades S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Strong Sell

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

