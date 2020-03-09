BidaskClub Downgrades Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Strong Sell

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,329,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 303,223 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 300,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.