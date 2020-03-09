BidaskClub Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Sell

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $45.66 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,855.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,574,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

