BidaskClub Downgrades Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Sell

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 325,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,944 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

