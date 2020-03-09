BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $287.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFS. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $29,645.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $273,542.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,325. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

