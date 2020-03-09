BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $26.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

NYSE BJ opened at $23.91 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 128.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

