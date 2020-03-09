BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Robert W. Baird

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

