Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.14 on Monday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.