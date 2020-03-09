BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cominar REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Cominar REIT stock opened at C$14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.20 and a 12-month high of C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.86.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

