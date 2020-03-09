BMO Capital Markets Raises Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$2.25

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.70 price objective on Black Diamond Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of BDI opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

