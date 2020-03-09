BMO Capital Markets Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$29.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on H. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.61.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H opened at C$28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$20.11 and a twelve month high of C$29.53.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.