Bonterra Energy (BNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BNE opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a market cap of $63.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$8.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

