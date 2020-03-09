Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

BNEFF opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.