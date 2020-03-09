BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,832,448 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.08% of BP worth $107,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

