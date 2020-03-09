British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTI. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.