British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTI. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.