BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 61,361 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $54,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Chemed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $435.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.72. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

