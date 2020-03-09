BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $316,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,901.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $946.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,991.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,838.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

