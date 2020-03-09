BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 229,801 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 229,801 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $156,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of BNS opened at $50.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

