BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.23% of Canadian National Railway worth $145,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $86.13 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.