BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $219.94 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 586.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Boeing worth $219,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $262.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.38. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $249.80 and a fifty-two week high of $427.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

