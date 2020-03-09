BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Shopify worth $62,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 307,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.81.

NYSE SHOP opened at $472.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.24. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $593.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

