BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,346,961 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,563,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,346,961 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Enbridge worth $141,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.02 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

