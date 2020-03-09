BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 171,354 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 171,354 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

