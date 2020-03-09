BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,369 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of MA opened at $287.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

