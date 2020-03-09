Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.13. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after buying an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after buying an additional 112,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.