Brokerages Set DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $45.15

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.15.

Several analysts have commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,930,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

