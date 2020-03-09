Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Target Price at $32.78

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of HTA opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 243.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.