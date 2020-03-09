Brokerages Set Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT at $13.25

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Prothena has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $445.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prothena by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 30.2% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

