Brokerages Set Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT at $8.60

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Savara alerts:

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Savara has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,976,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,299 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $6,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $3,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Savara by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.